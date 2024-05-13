Commercial truck safety blitz in Caledon

Police pulled eight trucks off the roads in a safety blitz in Caledon.

Caledon police and the Ministry of Transportation commercial vehicle enforcement staff were looking for aggressive drivers, proper seatbelt use, distracted driving, and unsafe commercial motor vehicles Wednesday.

As a result of the initiative, the following offences were discovered:

131 Moving and commercial vehicle document violations

34 Commercial motor vehicle inspections

Eight commercial vehicles were taken out of service

The initiative represents the determination of the Caledon OPP and the Ministry of Transportation staff to ensure Highway 10 is a safe roadway for all motorists.

Motorists are encouraged to contact the OPP to report unsafe vehicles and unsafe driving behaviours observed at 911 or *OPP (*677) to report unsafe incidents.