

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a close call in Barrie.

Police say the 31-year-old Barrie man was riding his bicycle northbound on Ferndale Drive near Ardagh Road, when a pick-up truck made a sudden left turn into a plaza.

The cyclist smashed into the pick-up truck’s passenger-side door, before he became trapped under the vehicle.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to be treated for possible head injuries.

Paramedics say he is expected to be okay.

The 37-year-old driver of the truck has been charged with making an unsafe turn.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police completed their investigation.