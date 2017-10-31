

Sean Grech, CTV Barrie





The final chunk of the County of Simcoe's 10-year pledge to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre has been handed over.

The final cheque delivered to the hospital is worth $1.74 million. To date, the money has helped the hospital with some major expansion projects.

"This expansion actually also tripled the size of the emerg, doubled diagnostic imaging, brought us more ORs and 100 additional beds, so when we opened in 2012, we had a huge impact," says Janice Skot, RVH’s president and CEO.

It also helped open the Simcoe-Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, which has left a lasting impression on hundreds of people.

"We actually know quite a few people or have known them over the past 10 years or so that have had to go to Toronto for various cancer treatments," says Peter Aylett.

The county is making another 10-year pledge to several local hospitals. RVH will receive $5.6 million toward the next big expansion.

"It’s devoted to two programs in 2018. We'll be opening up the advanced cardiac care program at RVH and the child youth mental health inpatient unit and day hospital," Skot says.

At this point the Hearts and Minds campaign has nearly reached its fundraising goal of $25 million.