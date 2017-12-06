They hang on the walls of the Collingwood library – the faces and emotions of homelessness.

The photos are of Russell in Guelph, Janice in New York and many others. They are prints blown up from Leah Denbok's new book "Nowhere to Call Home."

“There's two goals. We're trying to humanize the homeless and we try to shine a spotlight on their plight. It's definitely a growing issue,” says Denbok.

Denbok and her father Tim travelled Ontario and New York City asking and then paying people like Katherine for a picture and their story.

Katherine was touched that they even noticed her, saying "So nice of you to do this. Most people just ignore me."

Denbok says Lucy, who dreamt of being a writer, but is addicted to opioids, is a person she just can't forget.

“It was very troubling because she's a very beautiful woman and she's not much older than myself. She's in her early 20s.”

All proceeds from the sale of the prints and book go directly to local shelters in Collingwood and Barrie. It’s money to help where it's needed most.

“They don't choose to be in that situation. I started to see the reality of how horrific it really is.”