The City of Barrie is going to receive a report on what to do with all that snow that is left behind by plows at the end of driveways.

Every winter, the city receives hundreds of complaints from residents who are fed up with the snow that ends up blocking driveways after the plow goes by.

"We have a snow blower and we still have to shovel it though," says Lori Duff.

Up until now, it has been the responsibility of homeowners to clear that snow, but could that change?

During a city council meeting on Monday night, councillors will hear a plan that could at least help the elderly and people with disabilities.

"There is approximately 50,000 driveways and that cost equates to about $3 million if we were to do everybody's driveway. Our estimates for providing that service for the elderly and the people with disabilities would be over a million dollars," says Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleet for the city.

Friary says it’s something they could budget for, but it’s not something they typically offer.