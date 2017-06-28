It’s an iconic landmark that draws people from all over and on Canada Day the Bracebridge falls will be illuminated red and white to mark the nation's 150th birthday.

More than 40 LED lights have been installed around the damn and power house. Each one is individually programed and with the flick of a switch, will bring the falls alive at night with a wide range of vibrant colours.

"It’s a chance to really enhance them, make the falls a destination, not only in the daytime, but of course in the evening," says Mayor Graydon Smith.

"The power to make the lights run is produced in the generating station," says Bryan Ingram, a spokesperson for Bracebridge Generation Ltd. "We can control each light individually, we can control the colour, we can control the timing.”

This $18,000 light show has been several months in the making. The town, Bracebridge Generation and the rotary club all contributed money to make the project happen.

"Having something that adds to the tourist draw of these iconic falls is just a terrific thing," says Gordon Nielsen of the rotary club.

A similar concept to other popular landmark light shows like Niagara Falls and the CN Tower, the town plans to make this a permeant nightly attraction that can also be customized for special occasions.

"The light array can do a whole bunch of colours so whether it's Christmas time or St. Patrick's Day, it will be a permeant fixture we will want to take advantage of as much as possible."

The town plans to light up the falls moments before the firework show, which will get underway at 10 p.m. on Saturday.