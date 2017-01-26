The City of Barrie is considering a diverging diamond interchange as a possible solution to traffic problems at Mapleview Drive and Highway 400.

The concept has been proposed by the Ministry of Transportation which has completed a draft plan.

The new interchange means traffic would no longer have to stop when getting onto or off the highway.

“The movements on and off the highway would generally be free flow. The traffic signals would basically work one cycle would be green time in the westbound direction and then the other cycle would be green time in the eastbound direction,” said Ralph Scheunemann, an engineer with the City of Barrie.

There are more than 60 diverging diamond interchanges across the United Sates and one in Calgary.

Officials in Washington State say these interchanges have reduced collisions by 50 per cent.

If the city approves the proposal this would be the first diverging diamond interchange in Ontario and officials say it won’t be expensive to construct.

“You don't have to reconstruct anything - you're just re-aligning lanes,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

According to the city, more than 50,000 vehicles travel along Mapleview Drive and Highway 400 making it one the busiest and most congested sections in Barrie.

The Ministry of Transportation will hold a public meeting on the proposal next month.