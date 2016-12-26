Featured
Body of snowmobiler recovered near Penetanguishene Bay
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 12:54PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 26, 2016 6:52PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say they've recovered the body of a snowmobiler who went through the ice near Penetanguishene Bay on Friday.
Police say they searched the waters all weekend and recovered the body Christmas Day.
Police haven't identified the 25-year-old woman.
