A Barrie city councillor wants to make the jump to Queen's Park.

Ward 3 councillor Doug Shipley says he will seek the Progressive Conservative nomination for the new riding of Barrie-Innisfil in next year's provincial election.

Shipley is in his second term on Barrie council and says he's seen the effects Kathleen Wynne’s government is having on families and businesses, especially when it comes to sky-high hydro rates.

He says the local economy is paying the price.

PC leader Patrick Brown has already confirmed he will seek the nomination in the new Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding.

The PC's are expected to formalize their candidates for local ridings this year.