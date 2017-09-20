

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





There have been 22 drug overdoses in Orillia since the beginning of August.

The OPP released the startling number on Wednesday, saying there were only 10 overdoses in Orillia between January and the end of July.

They called it a “significant increase” and a “cause for concern.”

Investigators didn’t identify the type of drugs that were used in the overdoses, only saying the drugs were highly potent.

“Highly potent drugs are commonly misrepresented or mixed with other drugs and their use can have deadly outcomes,” the OPP statement said.

None of the 22 overdoses were fatal.