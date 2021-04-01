Advertisement
York Regional officer takes on grueling challenge to support autism services
York Regional Police officer Adam McEachern stands with his two sons, Caleb (L) and Jenson (R). (Supplied)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- A York Regional police officer is pushing the limits with a 24-hour fitness challenge to raise funds and awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Kerry's Place Autism Services in Aurora.
Adam McEachern's motivation comes from his six-year-old son, Caleb, who was placed on the spectrum when he was three-and-a-half.
McEachern has been training in his basement since May for the challenge that kicks off Thursday evening.
He plans to tackle 5,100 air squats, 3,400 push-ups, 1,700 chin-ups and run 34 miles, all in 24 grueling hours.
"My hope is that this event will move people to donate or buy a shirt for a great cause," McEachern said in a release. "Thousands of reps, one good cause."
He has already raised $14,540.10 by 7 pm Thursday, far exceeding his $10,000 goal. Donate now.
The challenge will be livestreamed from the York Regional Police Association building in Newmarket and wraps up at 8 pm Friday, which also happens to be World Autism Awareness Day.