Circus show in limbo as City of Barrie approval goes down to the wire

The show might not be going on in Barrie Thursday night for a scheduled circus group that's set to take over Georgian Mall this weekend.

Publicized as a "spellbinding experience," performers from the French-based Cirque De Paris have been left scrambling as approval for a temporary building permit has not come from the City of Barrie.

"They asked for a certificate, which we provide, they say it's not enough so we just try our best," said Anouchka Bouglione, Cirque De Paris Show Producer. "We contacted the manufacturer in Italy from the tent, they provided us with all the documents and we hope that it would be enough for them to approve."

Cirque De Paris has over a century of circus-related history to its name, with seven generations of Bouglione's family performing throughout Europe.

Barrie is the first stop on its first-ever Canadian tour after it wrapped up its American leg of the tour in Buffalo, New York.

Thursday night's show is scheduled to take place under the big top at 7 p.m., though it's still unclear if it will take place. Six more shows are scheduled to take place in Barrie before it heads to Owen Sound next week.

CTV News asked a spokesperson about the potential for refunds should the show not take place, but has yet to have received a response.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.