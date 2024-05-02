Man charged with attempted murder after assault allegations

Police in Barrie charged one man with attempted murder after an alleged assault months ago sent one individual to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers and the K9 unit were searching for the suspect on Wednesday afternoon in between Dunlop and Anne Street, and found him with two other people in front of a Dunlop Street West home.

The wanted suspect, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody and arrested. He is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, trafficking in person, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after police say a 34-year-old man was allegedly struck to the head with a blunt object near Collier Street on March 28.

According to police, a second man who was with the wanted suspect during Wednesday's arrest, took off running, resulting in a canine track.

Police say he climbed over fences and through backyards to try and evade officers and the dogs but was eventually arrested.

A secondary canine track allegedly uncovered an edged weapon and a bag that contained a large amount of Canadian currency and an item related to drug trafficking.

The second man was charged with obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in front of the court at a later date.

Barrie police asked residents in the Dunlop and Henry Street area to check their properties for any weapons or unknown substances that may have been missed during the investigation.

Residents who live within the area are strongly encouraged by police to check their surrounding areas and if something is found, call 911 immediately.