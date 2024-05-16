BARRIE
Barrie

    CTV Barrie welcomes wood-carved bear to garden set

    A wood-carved black bear joins the CTV Barrie garden set on Thurs., May 16, 2024. (CTV News/KC Colby) A wood-carved black bear joins the CTV Barrie garden set on Thurs., May 16, 2024. (CTV News/KC Colby)
    There has been a bear sighting in the garden at CTV Barrie.

    CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby, introduced the yet-to-be-named wood-carved black bear during CTV News at 6 on Thursday.

    "I think we need to have a contest," KC said. "Let's see what [names] we get."

    CTV weather specialist KC Colby and the newest addition to the CTV Barrie garden set, a wood-carved black bear. (CTV News/KC Colby)

    While news anchor Dana Roberts suggested Coop, many other viewers quickly sent in their recommendations, including Yogi, Smokey, Weasley the Weather Bear, and Sunshine - for KC and the Sunshine Bear.

    A few viewers also suggested naming the sculpture after the late Bob McIntyre, the station's longtime weather specialist who spent many years in the garden where KC now gives the forecast.

    A wood-carved black bear joins the CTV Barrie garden set on Thurs., May 16, 2024. (CTV News/KC Colby)

    Once the name has been decided, it will be announced live on CTV News at 6.

