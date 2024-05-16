Possible hate crime under investigation in Barrie's south end

Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.

Officers were called to D'Ambrosio Drive near Patton Road in the early morning hours on Thursday after a car went up in flames.

The words 'Go Back' were also found spray-painted on the garage door of the home.

Police say no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact the authorities.