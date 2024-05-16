BARRIE
Barrie

    • Possible hate crime under investigation in Barrie's south end

    Graffiti with the message 'Go Back' is spray-painted on the garage door of a home on D'Ambrosio Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., May 16, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Lang) Graffiti with the message 'Go Back' is spray-painted on the garage door of a home on D'Ambrosio Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., May 16, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.

    Officers were called to D'Ambrosio Drive near Patton Road in the early morning hours on Thursday after a car went up in flames.

    The words 'Go Back' were also found spray-painted on the garage door of the home.

    Police say no injuries were reported.

    No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact the authorities.

