Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing

Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.

"Our joy was cut short too soon," read the family's victim impact statement. "Our lives were permanently changed."

Adamek's mother told the court, "Part of my heart was ripped away on May 5 by Maimuna Baldeh."

She described burying her son on Mother's Day and how she brings flowers to his grave rather than receiving them from him.

In November, Baldeh was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The court heard the Newmarket woman was driving to work in Thornbury around 5 a.m. when she struck 27-year-old Adamek as he walked along Wilson Road after a night out with friends. He was roughly 2.5 kilometres from his home.

His body was found about an hour later by a passerby who called 911.

Dominik Adamek's shoe is shown lying on the ground on May 5, 2018, after he was fatally hit by a car. (Court exhibit)

During the two-week trial, Baldeh testified she didn't know what she hit that morning, saying she thought something might have fallen off the truck travelling in front of her, so she kept driving.

The court heard she called her boyfriend, who testified that she'd told him something had jumped in front of her that morning.

The Crown called her actions "morally reprehensible," arguing Baldeh fled the scene to avoid civil and criminal liability.

Following the hit and run, police and Adamek's family issued pleas for the person responsible to come forward.

No one ever did.

Baldeh was arrested and charged nine months after Adamek died.

On Thursday, following the victim impact statements, she addressed the courtroom, saying she would take back what had happened if she could.

"If I had just known that I had hit a person, I would've stayed there," she said. "I wasn't sure of what had happened."

She continued, "I truly feel what the family is going through because I can't imagine losing a loved one," adding, "I truly feel their pain, and I just wish that it never happened like this."

The Crown is seeking a five-year sentence to be accompanied by a driving prohibition.

The defence is seeking a conditional sentence of 18 to 20 months, including house arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled to be handed down early next month.