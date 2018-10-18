

CTV Barrie





A $50-thousand reward is being offered for new information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a man in Springwater Township in May.

Dominic Adamek, 28, was walking along Wilson Drive near Carson Road when he was hit by a car and killed between 4 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on May 5.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

Police believe the driver knew Adamek had been struck and are not ruling out foul play.

Investigators have determined that the vehicle is a dark-grey, four-door 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle would have significant damage to the passenger side from the front headlight to the rear door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.