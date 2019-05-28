

After a lengthy debate at General Committee Monday night, Barrie city councillors voted to endorse an application for a supervised consumption site in Barrie, at 90 Mulcaster Street, beside the David Busby Centre. The plan still needs to get a final vote of approval from councillors next week.

Officials involved in the Simcoe-Muskoka Opioid Strategy plan to submit an application for the site to both the provincial and federal governments following the city’s endorsement.

“Absolutely thrilled,” said Dr Lisa Simon, the Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Health Unit.

“I think it very much shows that the majority of council members are seeing the extent of the opioid crisis and the opportunity for council to make a difference by endorsing this application.”

The vote was split, with six councillors voting in favour of the endorsement and four voting against it.

“I’m still struggling with the fundamental reason how we could have heroin, fentanyl, carfentanyl, crystal meth legal in one area and illegal everywhere else in Barrie,” said Councillor Mike McCann who voted against the endorsement.

Mayor Jeff Lehman voiced his support for the application for a supervised consumption site.

“They’re not really what I think people might be afraid of. This is a facility that is frankly going to save lives,” he told CTV News after the vote took place.

Monday’s vote at General Committee is not final. It must be ratified next Monday at City Council. Next week residents will also have the chance to voice their concerns or support of the application before the final vote takes place.