BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie business owners are losing sleep after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit warned the region could soon be in the red COVID-19 restriction category if cases continue to rise.

Brian Tracey owns The Party Store, a one-stop-shop for costumes and event decorations. He says he's doing his best to keep his store afloat, but it's been hard with few birthday parties, graduations, or other celebrations this year.

"If Simcoe County changes to red, that's going to be a real major issue," said Tracey.

It's what's on the other side of red that scares him.

"I pray every day that I don't get shut down," Tracey said.

"If we go back into lockdown, it's going to take me an insane amount of time to recover from those losses."

Orange restrictions have hurt Natural Balance Day Spa in a critical time.

"We aren't allowed to do anything that requires removal of a mask," said owner Krista Kennedy. "Facials are a big part of our business in the winter because people have a lot of skin issues in the winter," said Kennedy.

She also worries about the risk of staying open.

"We're concerned about people coming from grey zones that have been shut down," said Kennedy.

The Creative Cafe, paint your own pottery and art studio is seeing less traffic during the holidays, which is usually a busy time.

Owners Lynne Butler and John Webb said another lockdown would be difficult for their business, but they are ready to pivot if they need to, with take-home art kits.

Webb adds that it's essential that everyone support local businesses.