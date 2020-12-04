BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a record high in the number of weekly infections.

"There were 231 new cases reported by the health unit for the current week, beginning Nov. 29," states the SMDHU's website.

The new record shatters the region's previous weekly high of 200 infections.

The health unit lists "three large outbreaks" at seniors' homes as the biggest contributor to the weekly totals.

However, there are no individuals over 80 listed among Friday's 33 new cases. The numbers released indicate the majority of infections in the last 24 hours are among 45 to 64-year-olds.

The breakdown lists cases in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, New Tecumseth, Springwater, Tiny and Wasaga Beach.

Despite the spike in positive tests, Simcoe Muskoka avoided moving into stronger restrictions under the province's COVID-19 response framework.

Meanwhile, Ontario is shifting Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, which includes Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes, into the Yellow-Protect COVID-19 restriction zone on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

"By taking proactive action and moving these regions to a higher level in the framework, we are helping them to reduce transmission in the community and avoid broader closures," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement on Friday of the tightening restrictions.

York Region narrowly missed being placed in lockdown this week. The region will remain in Ontario's red zone, while Peel Region and Toronto remain in grey.

Ontario bases its decision to push regions into a new restriction zone on the number of cases, how quickly the virus has spread, and the effects on the health care system.

The province reported a slight dip in cases Friday, with 1,780, but the number of virus-related deaths almost doubled to 25.