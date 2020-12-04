BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County has six active school outbreaks, including two new at Banting Memorial High School in Alliston and Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil.

The remaining outbreaks are listed at Steele Street Public School in Barrie, St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie, Bradford District High School in Bradford West Gwillimbury, and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

The health unit says all six schools with active outbreaks remain open.

List of current COVID-19 cases in local schools

Meanwhile, the Simcoe County public school board confirmed new positive cases at Lake Simcoe Public School Friday. The health unit required one class cohort at the Keswick elementary school to remain home in isolation for 14 days.

Innisdale Secondary School and Bear Creek Secondary School, both in Barrie, are listed with a single case each. There are no classes impacted.