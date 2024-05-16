Curbside collection schedule stays on track despite the long weekend

The May long weekend marks the first holiday since the City of Barrie hired a new waste collection contractor, which means the curbside pickup schedule won't miss a day.

Emterra Group took over garbage, organics, and yard waste collection as of May 1, and while collection days may have changed for many areas, holidays no longer impact the schedule.

With the new contractor, there are no curbside collection schedule shifts all year long except for Christmas and New Year's Day.

While this change may be welcome, residents are still trying to adjust to the new yard waste schedule.

Leaf bags used to be picked up every week during the spring, summer and fall months, but with Emterra Group, that has shifted to alternating weeks with no predetermined day for pickup.

Residents are asked to have yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday for pickup anytime before the end of the day on Friday.