Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end

Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.

A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday morning at the former Loblaws location at 472 Bayfield Street, which has been converted into Zehrs.

To mark the grand opening, the company announced a $5,000 donation to the Barrie Food Bank to give back to the community and "help residents put food on their tables."

"We couldn't be more excited about bringing Zehrs to Barrie," said store manager Joel Silver. "Our new store will offer an even greater variety of high-quality products and services that cater to our valued customers' needs."

The City has three other Zehrs locations, two in the south end, on Bryne Drive and Yonge Street, and one in the east end, on Cundles Road.

The Bayfield Street location was initially a Zehrs and was revamped into a Loblaws in 2014.

Earlier this year, a group boycotted Loblaws to fight back against the rising price of groceries, which the company's chairman called misguided, adding his company isn't responsible for rising inflation across the globe.

Zehrs and Loblaws are both owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.