$63K worth of psychedelics seized from York Region store, 2 arrested
Two people are under arrest after police say they seized more than $63,000 worth of magic mushrooms and dimethyltryptamine (DMT), also a psychedelic drug, from a store in York Region.
York Regional Police (YRP) said an investigation was launched in March following complaints from the public about the FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms store in Richmond Hill.
Police executed three separate searches and charged the two accused with drug trafficking offences.
"The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms and DMT, also a psychedelic drug, are illegal in Canada. There are no legal stores in Ontario permitted to sell these controlled substances," stated YRP in a release.
BREAKING Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
'What have we done?' Lawyer describes shock at possible role in Trump's 2016 victory
A lawyer who negotiated a pair of hush money deals at the centre of Donald Trump's criminal trial recalled Thursday his "gallows humor" reaction to Trump's 2016 election victory and the realization that his hidden-hand efforts might have contributed to the win.
New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Conservative MP says Chinese hacking attack targeted his personal email
A Conservative MP is challenging claims by House of Commons administration that a China-backed hacking attempt did not impact any members of Parliament, because the attack was on his personal email.
Loblaw leaders call criticism 'misguided,' say they aren't to blame for high food prices
Loblaw chairman Galen Weston and the company's new CEO are pushing back against critics who blame the grocery giant for soaring food prices, as a month-long boycott of the retailer gets underway.
Heavy police presence at McGill University as counter-protesters assemble opposite pro-Palestinian encampment
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence in fiery deaths of 34 aboard scuba boat
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
Kitchener
Cambridge man may need to tear down retaining wall city made him build
A Cambridge homeowner says the city ordered him to rebuild a retaining wall along his property on Edward Street. Now, he might have to take a section of it down.
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
Shirt stolen from Kitchener memorial
Waterloo regional police are investigating a theft from a cultural display set up at The Healing of the Seven Generations in downtown Kitchener.
London
Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
Witness testifies about being sexually assaulted by others as well as parents
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the children of a London family were sexually assaulted by other people besides their parents on different occasions.
Railway Museum housing plan 'off track': Neighbours
A petition opposing the sale of lands next to the Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas is gaining 'traction.'
Windsor
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
Sinkhole fixed on University Avenue
The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole.
'It’s unfortunate': Vandals cut wires to window washer aerial lift truck
Men in Kilts owner, Ben Snow is frustrated after discovering an aerial lift truck his window washing team had been using at a two-day job near downtown Windsor had been vandalized sometime overnight earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
Sault police executing search warrant for home where two bodies were found
Detectives with Sault police, including members of the forensic identification unit, executed a search warrant Thursday inside a residence on Boundary Road.
Sault Ste. Marie
Northwestern Ont. police seize cash and weapons in $126k cocaine bust
A 54-year-old suspect has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police capped a three-month investigation with a raid of a residence in Schreiber, Ont.
Northern homelessness services facing deep cutbacks on federal funding
Social services in the north are bracing for deep funding cuts to homelessness services and Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is calling on the federal government to explain why it is scaling back at a time when the north is facing a social disaster.
Ottawa
Ottawa teen taken to hospital in critical condition following stabbing in Nepean
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans in palliative care
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
Highrise fire leaving 2 children, woman in critical condition deemed suspicious
The Ottawa Police Arson Unit says the fire at an Overbrook apartment building that sent two children and a woman to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious.
Toronto
Auston Matthews to miss second straight playoff game with Toronto Maple Leafs facing elimination
Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs' must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.
One person injured in fire at North York synagogue
A synagogue in North York was badly damaged in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning that left one person injured, and officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Montreal
Planets aligned for Quebec astrologer's lottery win
A Montreal astrologer and horoscope writer just got a boost on his retirement budget, after winning Loto-Quebec’s Grande-Vie prize, which comes in the form of $1,000 a day for life.
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called on the police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal.
Atlantic
Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
N.S. Power wants ratepayers to cover $22M bill for last year's storm damages, repairs
Nova Scotia Power has filed an application with the province's Utility and Review Board to have ratepayers cover the cost of last year's storm damage to the tune of $22 million.
CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill says she won't run in next election
The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says she will not re-offer in October’s municipal election.
Winnipeg
Foodfare employee suspended after ‘violent confrontation’ with customer
An employee at a St. Matthews-area grocery store has been suspended and police are investigating after a confrontation with a customer over the weekend.
Osborne Village Starbucks set to close temporarily, no reopening date specified
The Osborne Village Starbucks is set to close temporarily next week.
Selkirk bowling captain rolling into her 90s
Strikes and gutters, ups and downs, could define the life of 91-year-old Mary Busch.
Calgary
Calgary 'getting better' at talking about domestic abuse, but more work needed: advocate
Calgary police and a local advocacy group are urging citizens to watch for warning signs following a deadly domestic assault in the community of Redstone.
Fort Calgary rebranded as The Confluence
In an effort to revitalize itself, Fort Calgary is changing its name and logo to reflect more of the history of the location where it sits.
Mentorship program building 'strong foundation' for new entrepreneurs
A mentorship pilot program by Business Link aims to help people starting up small businesses by allowing them to learn from others who have a few years of experience under their belts already.
Edmonton
Man 'running around with an axe' smashed Edmonton courthouse glass panes: EPS
Several Edmonton Law Courts glass panes were smashed with an axe Wednesday night, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Oilers await second-round opponent, plan to use rest as a weapon
During what they hope is a deep run through the gruelling Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the Edmonton Oilers will take all the time off they can get.
RCMP looking for more victims after Edmonton man charged with child luring, sexual assault
RCMP are looking for additional victims after an Edmonton man allegedly used Snapchat to lure and sexually assault a youth.
Regina
'Bad deal for Sask.': NDP want province to publicly oppose potential Viterra takeover
The opposition NDP are calling on the Saskatchewan government to publicly oppose a potential merger of agriculture giants Viterra and Bunge.
Sask.'s Boundary Dam carbon capture project underperforming: report
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, according to a report.
U of R to hike tuition and fees 4% in latest $283M budget
The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting its first balanced budget in years – with the promise to reinvest in student supports as the institution puts its pandemic related fiscal challenges in the rear view mirror.
Saskatoon
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Saskatoon police say a man was seriously assaulted for trying to stop a theft
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a serious assault that occurred on April 24 near a gas station in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.
Vancouver
Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
B.C. man convicted of fentanyl trafficking after judge rejects claim drugs belonged to a friend
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
The 2024 Vancouver marathon and 7 other events to check out this weekend
The first weekend of May is a busy one in Vancouver, with a marathon, the start of a documentary film festival, and activities and events for Asian Heritage Month, not to mention a pair of Pearl Jam concerts on either side of a possible (but hopefully unnecessary) Canucks Game 7 at Rogers Arena.
Vancouver Island
B.C. launches secondary suite incentive program, with forgivable loans of up to $40K
B.C. has launched its previously announced secondary suite incentive program, with eligible homeowners able to receive thousands of dollars in forgivable loans to construct a rental unit.