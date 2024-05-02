BARRIE
Barrie

    • $63K worth of psychedelics seized from York Region store, 2 arrested

    FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms store in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street in Richmond Hill, Ont. (Source: YRP) FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms store in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street in Richmond Hill, Ont. (Source: YRP)
    Share

    Two people are under arrest after police say they seized more than $63,000 worth of magic mushrooms and dimethyltryptamine (DMT), also a psychedelic drug, from a store in York Region. 

    York Regional Police (YRP) said an investigation was launched in March following complaints from the public about the FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms store in Richmond Hill.

    Police executed three separate searches and charged the two accused with drug trafficking offences.

    "The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms and DMT, also a psychedelic drug, are illegal in Canada. There are no legal stores in Ontario permitted to sell these controlled substances," stated YRP in a release.

