

CTV Barrie





A fifth suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an Orillia man in July has been arrested.

Provincial Police issued the arrest warrant for Zachary Jones-Sheppard last month. Jones-Sheppard is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and for obstructing a peace officer.

Police say Jones-Sheppard played a role in the death of Jordan Carter-Bonfield on July 30. The 25-year-old Orillia man died after being stabbed during an altercation on a trail near a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police have also charged 44-year-old Donnie Johnson and 33-year-old Miles Mathias, both from Orillia, with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and two counts each of breach of probation.

Two more men were arrested in the days that followed Carter-Bonfield’s death. 20-year-old Andrew Franklin is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. And a 17-year-old boy, whose name is protected under the youth criminal justice act, is facing a second-degree murder charge.