

Mike Arsalides, CTV Barrie





Nearly two months after the stabbing death of a 25-year-old Orillia man, Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fifth suspect in the case.

Zachary Jones-Sheppard of Orillia is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and for obstructing a peace officer.

Jones-Sheppard is known to frequent both Orillia and Midland, and police say he played a role in the death of Jordan Carter-Bonfield on July 30. He died after being stabbed during an altercation on a trail near a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police have also arrested and charged 44-year-old Donnie Johnson and 33-year-old Miles Mathias, both from Orillia, with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and two counts each of breach of probation.

CTV News has learned Mathias remains in police custody, while Johnson is out on $10,000 bail. Johnson will appear in court on October 16.

Two more men were arrested in the days that followed Carter-Bonfield’s death. 20-year-old Andrew Franklin remains in custody, he’s charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Franklin has a bail hearing scheduled for September 26 in Barrie.

A 17-year-old boy, whose name is protected under the youth criminal justice act, also remains in police custody. He’s charged with second-degree murder, and will next appear before a judge on October 10 in Orillia.