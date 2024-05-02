Collingwood animal shelter in midst of ‘canine crisis’

The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) is at full capacity with its dog kennels and has a rapidly growing waitlist for animals needing shelter.

The centre says it saw a 135 per cent increase in dog surrenders so far this year compared to the same time the year prior.

Officials with the centre say they are in the midst of a ‘canine crisis’ and in need of fosters now more than ever.

“A really important way that people can help is to apply to be a foster volunteer. That means we can take in more animals because we only have 13 kennels here at the GTHS and we must keep two open at all times for animal control and if we get stray animals,” said Karen Marsh, GTHS Executive Director. “The more fosters we have, the more animals we can take in.”

In addition to fosters, the shelter is in need of volunteers, as well as dog beds and dog food.