Barrie's photo radar cameras are moving to new locations: Here's where

Barrie's photo radar cameras will relocate to new community safety zones this month to curb speeding on neighbourhood roads.

The City will move its two automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras to Leacock Drive near St. Mary's Catholic School and Cundles Road East near two schools, St. Joseph's Catholic High School and Frere-Andre Catholic Elementary School.

The City installed the ASE cameras in December, and since that time, tens of thousands of violations had been recorded, resulting in thousands of tickets issued.

Since being installed, the cameras have been positioned in community safety zones deemed problem areas for speeders, including Essa Road near Timothy Christian School, Big Bay Point Road near Willow Landing and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic elementary schools, Ardagh Road near Heritage Baptist Church, and Anne Street North near Portage View Public and ÉSC Nouvelle-Alliance schools.

The cameras capture licence plates of vehicles exceeding the speed limit and a ticket is mailed to the registered vehicle owner within 30 days of the violation.

The penalty is a fine only and doesn't result in demerit points. Fines are set based on how much the driver was exceeding the posted limit.

"Fines are doubled in community safety zones, even if the violation occurred outside school hours," the City noted, adding fines are set by the Ontario Court of Justice, not at a municipal level.

Funds collected will be used to offset the cost of the ASE program, like camera leases, and signage, among other miscellaneous expenses, the City stated.

The City has not disclosed the speed threshold for receiving a ticket, stating speed limits are not guidelines, but rather the law.