BARRIE -- A 57-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the arm at her Orangeville home overnight.

Reports of shots being fired sent police to an Amanda Street house around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses reported seeing a grey four-door Hyundai with the license plate CLKH425 speed away from the area and head north. They say a black Volkswagen sedan was also seen in the area at the time of the incident.

According to police, the victim and suspect(s) know each other leading officers to believe this was not a random act.

According to Dufferin County paramedics, the woman's injury is serious, but not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Orangeville police are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to come forward.