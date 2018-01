CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says flurries and freezing rain could make for a messy night on area roads.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for central Ontario. The advisory warns that a cold front moving across the Highway 400 corridor could bring rain, freezing rain and snow.

The advisory has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Environment Canada says untreated roads could be slippery.