Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie confirms COVID-19 case
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 1:02PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County District School Board has confirmed a COVID-19 case at Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie's south end.
School officials and the health unit do not release any private information regarding the infected person, including whether it is a student or staff member.
No classes have been closed as a result, and the school remains open.
The public board has six schools currently listed with positive cases of the virus.