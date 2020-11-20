BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County District School Board has confirmed a COVID-19 case at Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie's south end.

School officials and the health unit do not release any private information regarding the infected person, including whether it is a student or staff member.

No classes have been closed as a result, and the school remains open.

The public board has six schools currently listed with positive cases of the virus.

School COVID-19 case tracker