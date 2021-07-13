BARRIE, ONT. -- A steady stream of Simcoe Muskoka residents moved through the line on Tuesday at Barrie's Sperling Drive vaccination clinic.

For some, it was a decision made to avoid mixing second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"There are a lot of conflicting reports, so we already made the decision we weren't going to take (Moderna)," said one person waiting in line.

While some regions like York have seen upwards of 1,200 people a day walking away from clinics if they did not get their preferred vaccine, operations director Stella Johnson says most people can get the vaccine they want.

"We have both brands available almost all of the time, so they really are able to get the brands they are comfortable with," Johnson said.

Despite comments by the World Health Organization against mixing and matching, the message remains the same.

"There is still a risk of getting COVID 19 in the interim, and it is generally advisable that anyone should receive any mRNA vaccine," said Dr. Karim Kurji, medical health officer for York Region.

Meanwhile, other clinics across Simcoe County say most people are doing their part to get vaccinated.

"We haven't seen a lot of hesitancy. There may be a situation where they are offered a different mRNA vaccine. Most people have been great about getting it," said SMDHU public health nurse Lucy Bray.

Experts say the goal is to get as many people fully vaccinated as possible by September. With a Pfizer shortage over the next week, people are encouraged to get what's available.

Complete information on how to book a vaccine appointment and where to find a clinic is available here.