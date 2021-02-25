BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has a community strategy to vaccinate the majority of over half a million residents over several months.

The health unit is following Ontario's three-phased plan for vaccine distribution, which involves vaccinating thousands of residents daily through various vaccine clinics.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Phase one of the SMDHU's vaccine rollout includes long-term care home staff, retirement home staff, and essential caregivers in seniors' facilities, along with high-risk hospital staff.

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have confirmed admission to long-term care or retirement home or other seniors' facilities are also considered a priority to receive the vaccine.

Starting March 1, the health unit will vaccinate adults 85 years of age and older, Indigenous adults 55 years and older, their household members (Indigenous or non-Indigenous), and adult recipients of chronic home care.

The vaccine is not approved for anyone under the age of 16.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

The health unit will prioritize the next groups, starting with older adults, 79 years of age, decreasing in five-year increments throughout the rollout.

Additionally, people living or working in high-risk congregate settings, like shelters or community living, essential frontline workers, first responders, education workers and those working in the food processing industry will be next to receive the vaccine.

The health unit will also immunize people with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers and anyone facing difficulties related to health determinants who are at greater risk of becoming infected.

The health unit expects this next group to be immunized between April and July, depending on supply.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

To check when you will be eligible for the vaccine, head to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website for updates.

SMDHU's goal is to have at least 75 per cent of the region immunized with both doses by the end of August.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Book an appointment online or call 705-721-7250 or toll-free at 1-877-721-7520.

The system doesn't allow group bookings, so each individual needs their own appointment.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

Only those in the priority groups are eligible to register for their vaccine due to a limited supply.

Indigenous adults need to bring proof of ancestry and residency to confirm eligibility. Contact the local Indigenous organization if these documents are readily available.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

The health unit has administered doses of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine to health care workers in local hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, high-risk hospital workers and essential caregivers in seniors' homes.

Additionally, most residents in long-term care and retirement homes in Simcoe County and Muskoka have been immunized.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

There will be various locations across Simcoe County and Muskoka for vaccination clinics. Drive-thru and mobile clinics will also be available.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

The SMDHU can help with any questions or concerns by calling 705-721-7520 head to the health unit's website.