Water advisory lifted in Owen Sound after water main break
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 12:33PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 6:32PM EST
Owen Sound residents can once again drink from the municipal water supply.
The city says there was a large water main break, which has caused reduced or very low water levels.
They issued an advisory telling people not to use the water over fears the quality may have been affected.
The affected areas were north of 10th Street East and east of 9th Avenue East.