Orillia’s Mariposa Folk Festival has added a Juno-winning band to their lineup.

Organizers announced on Monday that Walk Off the Earth will bring their award-winning music to the Sunshine City in July.

“Walk Off the Earth is brilliantly entertaining, artistically exciting, and hugely popular. Their five-people-playing-one-guitar take on Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ garnered more than 175-million views in just four months. The Mariposa audience is in for quite a treat,” said Liz Scott, artistic director in a statement.

Several other musical acts, including Molly Tuttle, The Good Lovelies and Port Cities will also hit the stage at Tudhope Park.

Last year, an estimated 27,000 people took in the festival.

This year's event runs July 6 to July 8.