Veteran officer charged with impaired driving
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 11:44AM EST
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
BARRIE -- A veteran police officer in York Region has been charged with impaired driving.
York Regional Police say the off-duty officer was driving in the area of Old Homestead Road and Kennedy Road in Georgina when a concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspected impaired driver.
The 49-year-old detective constable has been a member of York Regional Police for nearly 30 years.
He has been placed on paid suspension.