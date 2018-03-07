

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The family of Mandy Thompson is thanking everyone who helped search for the Barrie senior.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the family said they are grateful that Thompson was found and for the tireless efforts taken over the last year to try to find her.

“We appreciate everyone's assistance and support during this past difficult year and are very thankful that Mandy has been found and can now rest in peace,” the statement reads.

“Our family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Barrie Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, South Simcoe Police Service, Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue, family, friends, and the citizens of Barrie and Oro-Medonte for all of their continued efforts in the search for Mandy.”

An autopsy report released on Tuesday determined that human remains found at Heritage Hills Golf Club were those of Thompson.

The remains were discovered by hunters in a wooded area on Feb. 27. A forensic anthropologist helped remove the remains last Friday.

Investigators had to use heaters to melt the snow and ice where the remains were found.

Thompson, who had dementia, was reported missing on Feb. 3, 2017 after she wondered away from her Laidlaw Drive home. Police previously said she had a history of wondering from her home.

Police, along with volunteer search crews and the public, scoured the city and its outskirts for Thompson for seven days.

She was last seen on surveillance video walking along a stretch of Penetanguishene Road, not far from where her remains were found.

Thompson’s family describes her as “a wonderful lady and much loved wife, mom, stepmom, and grandma.”