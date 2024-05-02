Melchior family donates $1M to RVH's Keep Life Wild campaign

The Melchior Family Foundation has made a $1-million gift to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign.

Dino Melchior, founder and CEO of M Group of Companies, sees the real-life impact of how access to world-class healthcare helps to support strong, vibrant communities.

“For families and communities to thrive, we must have our health,” said Melchior. “Family means everything to me, and I am extremely proud this gift will help ensure that every family living in Simcoe Muskoka will have access to the advanced healthcare they deserve, closer to home.”

Current forecasts estimate that the population of Simcoe Muskoka will double in size over the next 20 years. To keep up with population projections, RVH must grow in size and scope of care. The Melchior Family Foundation’s gift will go a long way toward advancing RVH’s capital expansion plan to bring services to the people of this region.

“The Melchior Family Foundation is a true champion for healthcare in our region,” said Mary-Anne Frith, Keep Life Wild campaign cabinet chair.

“Their commitment to making exceptional, compassionate care available to everyone who lives, works, and plays in Simcoe Muskoka sends a powerful message. It is reassuring this type of advanced care will remain available close to home, now and for years to come. We couldn’t be more grateful for their generosity,” Frith said.