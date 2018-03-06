

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Provincial police confirm that human remains found at an Oro-Medonte golf course are those of Mandy Thompson.

An autopsy report released today confirmed the remains belonged to the 72-year-old Barrie woman. The remains were found by hunters in a wooded area at Heritage Hills Golf Club last Tuesday.

A forensic anthropologist helped removed the remains on Friday. Investigators had to use heaters to melt the snow and ice where the remains were found.

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing on Feb. 3, 2017 after she wandered away from her Livingstone Street home.

Her disappearance sparked a city-wide search. Barrie police officers combed through backyards and nearby parks.

Residents were even asked to check sheds and garages in the hopes that Thompson may have taken shelter from the cold.

Surveillance video captured Thompson walking along a section of Penetanguishene Road, just outside the City of Barrie.

But after seven straight days of searching, the decision was made on Feb. 10, 2017 to end the organized search efforts.

On the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Thompson’s family released a statement asking for closure.