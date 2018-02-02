

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





It’s been a year since Barrie senior Mandy Thompson disappeared, never to be seen again. Her family is still hoping for closure.

It was cold and snowy on Feb. 3, 2017, when Thompson wondered away from her home at around 7:30 a.m., something that she had done in the past. But this time, she would not return.

Barrie police launched a search. Officers checked all of the spots where she was previously found, but could not locate Thompson.

The 72 year old has dementia, and according to police, is a fast walker.

The search widened. The Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue team and the OPP were brought in to help. People were asked to check their backyards, sheds and garages in the hope that she may have sought shelter from the cold. But no one had seen her.

After three days of searching, a potential clue surfaced. Thompson was seen on surveillance video near Napoleon Home Comfort on Penetanguishene Road, just outside of Barrie.

The video was taken on the day she went missing.

But police noted something of interest in the video: a black tow truck. An appeal was made to find the driver, but no one came forward with information.

After seven straight days of searching, the decision was made on Feb. 10, 2017 to end the organized search efforts. At the time, police said they would follow up on any news tips, something they did through the year.

On Feb 28, 2017, 30 officers searched an area near Penetanguishene Road. At this point, the snow had melted and police were hopeful they’d find something they may have missed.

A similar search happened again in April. But investigators found nothing.

Now on the anniversary of her disappearance, Thompson’s family is sharing a message with the public.

"After a difficult year, our family continues to hope for closure to find Mandy; a beloved wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, sister and friend,” a statement released by Barrie police reads.

They’re hopeful someone out there knows something.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have seen something but never called it in because they may have thought it was too late or insignificant, we ask them to call police now or call Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information can call Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.