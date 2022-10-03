Vehicle in Barrie stopped for 'improper muffler and unnecessary noise'
Provincial police had a vehicle in Barrie towed to the impound yard with several infractions, OPP says.
Huronia West OPP says officers stopped the blue Subaru on Bayfield Street Saturday.
Police say the vehicle was pulled over because it was missing licence plates, had improperly installed tires, window tinting obscuring the interior, had an improper muffler and was unnecessarily noisy.
"Save yourself the hassle and just drive legal," OPP stated in a post online.
The 21-year-old driver from Cobalt faces charges, including for having an unsafe vehicle.
Police in Barrie have recently been targeting loud and modified vehicles with a new enforcement initiative.
RELATED
- Barrie officers target loud, modified vehicles, laying 17 charges in one day
- Barrie police to silence unnecessarily noisy vehicles
Last week, police said officers laid 17 charges in one day, including five for vehicles with no mufflers, six for improper mufflers, and six for unnecessary noise.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475M in punitive damages
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a 'campaign of libel and slander' against him.
BREAKING | North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
Reports: Migrant flights' mysterious recruiter identified
The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
Atlantic
-
Nine days after Fiona, P.E.I. residents without power alarmed at pace of response
Residents of Prince Edward Island said Monday they're growing exhausted, anxious and cold as thousands remained without power nine days after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region.
-
Many Pictou County residents losing patience after being without power for 10 days
Ten days after Fiona knocked out trees, roofs and power, much of what came down still needs to be picked up. In Nova Scotia's Pictou County, crews are running in repair lines but many residents are running out of patience.
-
'It was just heartwarming': Power crews in Cape Breton save roadside memorial following Fiona
A power crew in Cape Breton went above and beyond their duties after a memorial plaque attached to a power pole was torn down during post-tropical storm Fiona.
Montreal
-
'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
-
Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime loses race in Chauveau
Despite making momentous gains in the popular vote in his campaign, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Eric Duhaime was unable to win a seat in the Chauveau riding.
Ottawa
-
'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
Toronto
-
New details released on Ontario’s strong mayor veto powers
The Ontario government has released proposed regulations for its so-called ‘strong mayor’ legislation that reveal when a veto can be used.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
Kitchener
-
'The children really get left in the dust': Mixed reaction to CUPE strike vote
Parents in Waterloo region are expressing mixed emotions after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) voted in favour of strike action.
-
Waterloo mayor thanks university students for ‘positive progress’ in open letter on homecoming
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky issued a letter to students to thank those involved in the Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual Homecoming weekend.
-
One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail: Police
The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
London
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Family struggles to access cancer treatment for 11-year-old daughter
Kristy and Dave Costa's world was turned upside down in December 2021 when their young daughter Lacey was diagnosed with cancer. As Lacey continues the battle against stage 4 melanoma, her family is currently trying to get her life-saving treatments, but gaining access to the right medication is another challenge.
Northern Ontario
-
Lack of funding and staff means no overdose prevention site for North Bay
For the time being, there will be no overdose prevention site coming to North Bay.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Videos encourage diversity and understanding in Timmins
A new initiative to illustrate the growing diversity of Timmins includes a series of videos to foster a welcoming and inclusive community.
Windsor
-
Windsor Police want to hear from you about new strategic plan
Members of the Windsor Police Service are going ward-to-ward looking for feedback as the service forms its next four-year strategic plan.
-
Windsor advance polls offering drive-thru voting
Windsor residents can begin casting their votes in the upcoming municipal election this week, with advance polls opening up Wednesday.
-
Docu-series to show behind the spooks at Windsor’s Scarehouse
For those that love the spooky season, it’s a Halloween staple.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
$2M fundraiser launched to replace Sask. mobile breast cancer screening bus
The wheels were put in motion on Monday to replace a vital piece of medical equipment for women in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Police searching for suspects in pair of unprovoked downtown assaults
Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying four male suspects involved in two attacks in downtown Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
Chief had no conflict of interest on funding report, EPS argues after council debate
A decision on a new police funding formula was derailed at Edmonton City Hall Monday afternoon as some councillors tried to toss a report over concerns of a perceived conflict of interest involving police chief Dale McFee.
Vancouver
-
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
-
BC Liberals call for Health Minister Adrian Dix to resign amid health-care crisis
During the first Question Period of the fall session, the BC Liberals outlined a list of health-care woes they say is evidence the health minister needs to go.
-
Vancouver 2010 Olympics glass company vows to fix smashed cauldron
The thick, tempered glass covering the base of one of the pillars of the Vancouver Olympic cauldron was smashed early Saturday morning.