BARRIE, ONT. -- The windows and doors at the Barrie COVID-19 testing centre on Sperling Drive are boarded up after police say vandals damaged the clinic Halloween night.

Amy Wardell, interim manager of the testing centre, says the offenders threw pylons, tipped over portable toilets and threw rocks shattering the windows.

"This is shameful," Wardell says. "It's so upsetting that someone would think that this is an appropriate thing to do to a COVID-19 testing centre."

According to police, the damage is estimated to be around $10,000.

"We were very upset that a group of individuals would choose to do something like this," Wardell says of the damage to the clinic.

Barrie police are investigating and say it doesn't appear anyone went into the building.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.