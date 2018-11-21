Caledon will soon be home to a shipping company’s new $200-million facility.

UPS Canada will build an 850-thousand square foot advanced scanning and sorting facility in the town.

The massive operation will sort up to 35,000 packages an hour and provide hundreds of jobs.

Town officials say the big industry has a positive ‘ripple’ effect on the local economy.

Big operations like Amazon Canada and Canadian Tire’s distribution centre are also located in Caledon.

More residential development is expected to be a positive part of the arrival of large industry.

Construction on the UPS Canada’s new facility is expected to last at least 18-months.

They hope to open sometime in late 2020.