York Regional Police say two teens have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting at a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police say Jahdea Paterson, 18, of Toronto and a 17-year-old boy who can't be identified under the young criminal justice act are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee.

Police say the victim was found dead at a house that had been rented out for a prom party on Friday night.

Police believe approximately 400 people were at the party and left before officers arrived.

They issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Paterson yesterday and say he turned himself in last evening.

Investigators also say a 16-year-old faces accessory and firearms charges.

The 16-year-old Richmond Hill boy and 17-year-old Newmarket boy were arrested about 30 minutes after alleged shooting.