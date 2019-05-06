

CTV Barrie





Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Friday.

Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee, 18, of Vaughan was killed after a reported shooting at a rented home in the area of Bloomington Road and Highway 48.

The victim was found in a bedroom without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Sources say the property where the party was located is listed as an Airbnb.

Police are appealing for witnesses. They estimate “at least a couple hundred” people were at the party.

Police say those who attended the party left before officers arrived.

Two teens were arrested half-an-hour after the 911 call about gunfire was made. A 16-year-old Richmond Hill boy and a 17-year-old Newmarket boy face multiple weapon-related charges.

Police have not confirmed if the arrests are connected to the shooting.

- With files from CP24