York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after a teen was shot to death at a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville overnight.

Police say they responded to a call at 4 a.m. on Friday that shots had been fired at a rented property on Bloomington Road East where a large party had taken place.

Sources say the property is rented out for parties and is listed as an Airbnb.

Representatives from Airbnb issued a statement Friday afternoon that reads, “The safety of our community is our priority, and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless tragedy. There is no place on Airbnb for such an abhorrent act, which violates everything our Canadian community stands for. We stand ready to work with local law enforcement and support their investigation.”

Police estimate “at least a couple hundred” people were at the party.

Police say those who attended the party left before officers arrived.

“We know there were people here, we know there are people who probably heard what happened or saw what happened and we need them to contact us right away,” said Const. Andy Pattenden.

Officers were called to a home about 30 minutes after the 911 call about the shooting for a report of a suspicious person on Bethesda Road.

Police say they were told two people were knocking on doors asking residents to call a taxi for them.

The pair was taken into custody after police say they found them "hiding in some nearby bushes." Officers say they found a gun near where they were arrested.

“At this point, it is far too early to tell if these two scenes or these two incidents are connected to each other, however, given the reasonably close proximity obviously our homicide detectives are looking to see whether they are,” Pattenden said.

A 16-year-old Richmond Hill boy and a 17-year-old Newmarket boy face multiple weapon-related charges.

They are being held in police custody and will appear for a bail hearing today.

- With files from CP24