York Region schools sprout new tiny forests

Almost 400 new trees are now sprouting in York Region.

Thirty trees have been given to each of the 13 schools in the York Region District School Board and to each of the four schools in the York Catholic District School Board.

In April, the trees were part of 2,500 generously donated to the town by Canadian Trees for Life.

"We are pleased to be able to donate some of the trees the town received to the schools in our community," said Georgiana Mayor Margaret Quirk. "We understand the importance of trees and the need to maintain a mature tree canopy."

"Trees are essential to our health and well-being for a vibrant, sustainable community. It will be wonderful to watch as these trees grow along with the students at the schools."

Students and staff of the Keswick Public School ECO Club participated in a tree planting at the school on Wednesday.

"This is an amazing opportunity for schools in Georgina to increase their tree canopy. Greener school grounds directly improve our students' health and well-being and the environment in which they learn. I hope our students and our schools will feel a strong sense of pride in knowing how these trees will improve their school yards," said York Region District School Board trustee Carolyn Butterworth.

Staff and students of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy Environmental Club participated in a tree planting event at the school Thursday.

"These trees will be appreciated by students and staff for generations to come while cleaning the air they breathe every day. All our school communities in Georgina are excited to welcome these new trees," said Theresa McNicol, trustee for East Gwillimbury/Georgina/Newmarket.