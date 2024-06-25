BARRIE
Barrie

    • Concerned caller charged with impaired driving

    An ASD or Approved Screening Device registers a fail on June 23, 2024. (Submitted: OPP) An ASD or Approved Screening Device registers a fail on June 23, 2024. (Submitted: OPP)
    Share

    A caller concerned about a possible drunk driver ended up with impaired driving charges.

    Provincial police were dispatched to find a possibly impaired driver on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

    Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, yet the suspect registered a Pass at the roadside.

    However, the original complainant also stopped to have a brief conversation with police. During that conversation, officers became concerned the caller might be the impaired driver. 

    A 31-year-old Orangeville man was charged with impaired driving offences.

    On Sunday, Dufferin OPP conducted a R.I.D.E. inspection in Shelburne when a car drove directly through the checkpoint at about 3:15 a.m.

    Police were able to locate the driver nearby, and a 25-year-old Mount Everest woman also faces impaired driving charges.

    Shortly before 1:30 p.m. police received calls about a suspected impaired driver near Montgomery Boulevard in Orangeville.

    Police determined a 47-year-old man from Kitchener was impaired and charged him with alcohol and drug impairment while driving, as well as having an open liquor readily available offence.

    The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended, and the vehicles impounded.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Judge partially lifts Trump hush money gag order

    A judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction but keeping others connected to the case off limits at least until he's sentenced July 11.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News