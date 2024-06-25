Concerned caller charged with impaired driving

A caller concerned about a possible drunk driver ended up with impaired driving charges.

Provincial police were dispatched to find a possibly impaired driver on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, yet the suspect registered a Pass at the roadside.

However, the original complainant also stopped to have a brief conversation with police. During that conversation, officers became concerned the caller might be the impaired driver.

A 31-year-old Orangeville man was charged with impaired driving offences.

On Sunday, Dufferin OPP conducted a R.I.D.E. inspection in Shelburne when a car drove directly through the checkpoint at about 3:15 a.m.

Police were able to locate the driver nearby, and a 25-year-old Mount Everest woman also faces impaired driving charges.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. police received calls about a suspected impaired driver near Montgomery Boulevard in Orangeville.

Police determined a 47-year-old man from Kitchener was impaired and charged him with alcohol and drug impairment while driving, as well as having an open liquor readily available offence.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended, and the vehicles impounded.