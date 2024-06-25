BARRIE
    Barrie police seek suspect wanted for possible hate crime

    Images of a suspect connected to a possible hate crime were released by Barrie police this week in hopes someone will recognize him.

    Police say the male has an average build and wore a black hoodie with white writing on the bag, black pants with reflective stripes at the bottom and may have had flip-flops on.

    Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an arson in Barrie, Ont., on May 16, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    They say he was captured on surveillance video walking in the area of D'Ambrosio Drive, Patton Road, Leggot Avenue, and Herrell Avenue.

    On May 16, police say a vehicle was set on fire in the early morning hours at a home on D'Ambrosio Drive near Patton Road.

    The words 'Go Back' were also discovered in black spray paint on the garage door.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the investigating officer via email.

