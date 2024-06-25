Emotions high as family confronts Aurora man convicted of killing his wife

John Sedo, the Aurora man convicted in the death of his wife, sat in a courtroom on Tuesday while his family gave emotional victim impact statements ahead of his sentencing.

"I've lost countless nights of sleep being tortured by the thought of my mother's last moments," said Helen Sedo's son, Michael Sedo.

John Sedo was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in February after the Crown argued he killed his wife of 35 years and went to great lengths to cover it up.

Helen disappeared in July 2020. Her vehicle was later discovered destroyed by fire in a dense forest in Muskoka.

Her body has never been found.

Hunters find Helen Sedo's burned-out car northeast of Huntsville on Oct. 13, 2020, months after the Aurora woman's disappearance. (Supplied)

"I have no closure. I don't know what closure is. All of this, the charge, the conviction, justice, didn't bring closure," said Helen's brother, Louie Goziotis. "We deserve a place to visit her and mourn."

Goziotis pleaded with the judge to sentence his brother-in-law to the maximum, calling John Sedo's actions "cowardly" and "heinous."

"I can't believe that I was so blind to who John Sedo was and what he was capable of," Goziotis continued.

During the trial, the court heard the couple was on the brink of splitting amid a troubled marriage.

John Sedo called 911 to report Helen missing two days after he claimed she left in a "fit of rage" following a heated argument.

He was arrested and charged in connection with her death two months later.

While addressing the court on Tuesday, Helen Sedo's family described her as genuine, patient and always there for them.

"She died because she was so kind, caring and thoughtful," Goziotis said.

"My mother and I had an extremely strong bond," stated Stephen Sedo, Helen's son. "She taught me the meaning of love and compassion."

"I have lost both my parents," he added.

Sentencing submissions are scheduled for August 28 in Newmarket.